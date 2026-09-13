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Haaland strike gives Man City 1-0 win over Man United

  • Manchester City players celebrating their victory
  • Image Credits :
  • X | @ManCity
Reuters

Erling Haaland scored in the second half to give 10-man Manchester City a 1-0 win over bitter rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, with the strike initially disallowed for offside before the decision was overturned following a VAR review.

City’s Phil Foden was sent off midway through the first half for kicking out at Bruno Fernandes from a prone position and United struck the woodwork twice through Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo either side of halftime as they sought to make their advantage tell.

However, the tide turned on the hour mark when Haaland steered home from a tight angle and though the goal was initially ruled out for offside, a VAR review led to that decision being reversed, with video images showing that the outstretched foot of defender Patrick Dorgu kept the Norwegian onside.

The win moves City to second in the table on 12 points from four games, behind champions Arsenal on goal difference, while United are 13th with four points from four games.

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