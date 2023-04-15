Manchester City’s Erling Haaland equalled the goal-scoring record in a 38-game Premier League season when he scored twice against Leicester City on Saturday to take his tally to 32. City beat Leicester 3-1, taking the title race to Arsenal.

The Norwegian striker has eight matches left in the season to break the all-time record shared by Andy Cole and Alan Shearer, who scored 34 goals in 42-game seasons.

City’s win has brought them just three points shy of league leaders Arsenal, with Pep Guardiola’s men having a better gold difference advantage.

The two sides are set to meet on Wednesday 26 April, which could be the decider for the EPL championship battle,