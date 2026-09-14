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Gwarube says Basic Education expanding access to early learning

  • Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube.
  • Image Credits :
  • X | @DBE_SA
SABC News

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube says early education is important in ensuring strong outcomes as the child progresses through school.

Gwarube says the department is expanding access to early learning, while also working to improve the quality of care and education.

This includes practitioner development, clearer curriculum guidance and stronger quality improvement measures.

Gwarube addressed the Cape Town Press Club, “If we want better outcomes at the end of a schooling journey, we must improve what happens at the beginning. A child who struggles to read will struggle to learn from a textbook. A child who lacks confidence with numbers will find mathematics and science increasingly difficult. Those subjects can open doors to further study and careers in science, technology and engineering.”

 

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