United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has told the Security Council that a prolonged, full-scale war in Sudan was unbearable to contemplate.

The Council met in an evening session in New York after a temporary, three-day ceasefire brokered by the United States appeared to be holding only in some parts of the country.

The fighting has resulted in more than 450 deaths and almost 4 000 injuries.

This has the UN’s top official in Sudan warned council members that there was no sign the warring parties were ready to seriously negotiate.

The three-day ceasefire since midnight on Tuesday appears to be holding in parts but the UN says reports of sporadic shooting continue with both military factions accusing the other of violating the temporary truce.

The UN Chief spoke about the terrible toll being inflicted on a country that was already fragile before the latest outbreak of fighting.

“These ten days of violence and chaos are heartbreaking. A prolonged, full-scale war is unbearable to contemplate. Sudan borders seven countries, all of which have either been involved in conflict or seen serious civil unrest over the past decade. It is a gateway to the Sahel, where insecurity and political instability are making an already catastrophic humanitarian situation even worse.”

Possible war crimes

The UN mission to Sudan says residential areas have come under persistent attacks; schools and hospitals and other health facilities have been damaged or fully destroyed, invasions and looting of homes and shops including cars at checkpoints have been rampant while these attacks have targeted Sudanese citizens, UN, humanitarian and diplomatic staff in the country.

And as the SG’s Special Representative in Sudan Volker Perthes told the Council, possible war crimes have been committed.

“Both of the warring parties have fought with disregard for the laws and norms of war, indiscriminately attacking densely populated areas, hospitals, shops and civilian cars transferring the sick, the wounded and the elderly. These abuses are unconscionable and may amount to war crimes or crimes against humanity, I urge both sides to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law and ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure. Civilians must be given safe passage to leave areas of active hostilities and access supplies.”

The UN has moved hundreds of staff and family members to Port Sudan from Khartoum where it plans to establish a hub to continue supporting the 16 million citizens in need of humanitarian support.

“Both leaders have not been able to fully commit to a complete ceasefire or implement one. The two generals continue trading accusations and issuing competing claims of control over key installations. There is yet no unequivocal sign that either is ready to seriously negotiate, suggesting that both think that securing a military victory over the other is possible. This is a miscalculation. As fighting continues, law and order will further break down throughout the country and command and control dissipate. Sudan could become increasingly fragmented, which would have a devastating impact on the region.”

The UN Security Council is largely deferring to regional mediation processes led by IGAD and the African Union among others with appeals from the UN chief for all member states and regional organisations with influence to press the two opposing generals to de-escalate tensions and return to the negotiating table immediately.

VIDEO: AU Peace and Security Council briefing on the situation in Sudan

Guterres echoed his Special Representative that this conflict would not be won on the battlefield – with the bodies of Sudan’s children, women and men.