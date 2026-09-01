Guterres urges global institutions to reflect changing world order

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has used a gathering of some of the world’s most powerful non-Western leaders to argue that the international system must be reshaped to reflect a new multipolar world.

Addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan – attended by the leaders of China, Russia, India, Iran and others – Guterres said institutions still largely reflected the balance of power of 1945, calling for developing countries to be given greater representation and influence.

But with wars dominating the agenda, he also issued direct appeals for restraint in the Middle East, protection of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab, and an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine.

Guterres has again called for an overhaul of the international system, arguing that global institutions had to catch up with the realities of an increasingly multipolar world.

“Our world is increasingly multipolar. That is a good thing and must be strengthened. Multipolarity is a condition for justice in global governance and international relations. And multipolarity is the best support for effective multilateralism and for a United Nations at the service of all without double standards in line with the Charter. Excellencies, power relations are changing but multilateral organisations still essentially reflect 1945 and its situation. We must reform our multilateral institutions, including the United Nations and the Bretton Woods system, to reflect today’s realities, and increase the representation and influence of developing countries to build a just world order.”

Guterres highlighted four areas of partnership with the UN around global governance: global security, financing for development, climate action and the need for guardrails around artificial intelligence.

He warned that ongoing conflicts from Gaza to Iran to Ukraine and elsewhere were having far-reaching consequences.

“I appeal for maximum restraint and for agreements and international law to be respected. The world needs a peaceful, just and durable settlement that also safeguards international navigational rights and freedoms, including in and around the Straits of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab, and restores stability and confidence. In Gaza, the ceasefire must be respected and the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict fully implemented. In the occupied West Bank, settler attacks and settlement expansion must end. After more than four years, it is high time for a full and immediate ceasefire in Ukraine.”

He reiterated calls for reforming the global financial architecture to address debt strangling developing countries; again argued for greenhouse gas emissions that drives climate change to be slashed, for managing critical minerals responsibly and for artificial intelligence to be shaped for the greater good.

“That requires guardrails. I’m grateful for your support in establishing an Independent International Scientific Panel and a Global Dialogue on AI Governance in the UN to give all countries a voice.”

Guterres’s message in Bishkek is that global power is shifting faster than the institutions designed to manage it.

The test now will be whether that call for a more representative global order can finally translate into action.

With wars continuing, pressure mounting on developing economies and divisions deepening between major powers, Guterres is urging the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and its members to use their growing global influence to help strengthen, rather than fragment, the multilateral system.

He leaves office at the end of this year.