Guterres visits Damascus for first time in 17 years

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pledged help for Syrian reconstruction ​on Saturday during the first visit to Damascus by a serving United Nations chief since 2009, before the start of a civil war that killed ‌hundreds of thousands and displaced millions.

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa received Guterres at the presidential palace in Damascus, state news agency SANA said, without providing further details.

“No country emerges from a very severe conflict and rebuilds itself on its own,” Guterres said after the talks with Sharaa at a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani.

“We must help Syria in its determination and resolve to ​do so,” Guterres added.

Shaibani reiterated Syria’s request for more support from the international community, especially the European Union. He said Guterres’ talks with Sharaa, which ​Shaibani also attended, had focused on increasing UN support for reconstruction and a government plan to close displacement camps.

Sharaa, the ⁠former head of al Qaeda’s affiliate in Syria, was until November 2025 under terrorism-related sanctions imposed by the U.N. Security Council.

Visit is Milestone for Syria’s New Leaders

​Guterres’ visit is another milestone for Syria since rebels ousted President Bashar al-Assad in late 2024, ending the war that began in 2011 and launching a transitional period steered ​by an Islamist-led leadership.

At the time, Guterres described “the end of the Syrian dictatorship” under Assad as a sign of hope for the region.

In a post on X on Saturday for what he described as a “visit of solidarity”, Guterres said: “The United Nations stands with Syria at this pivotal moment.”

Guterres will also meet other government officials and representatives of Syrian civil society and is expected to ​address the country’s parliament on Monday, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said earlier this week.

He will underline that the country has an opportunity “not only to recover from conflict, but ​also to lay the foundations for a future for Syria that will be more stable, more inclusive, and more prosperous for all Syrians,” Dujarric said.

Syria Returns To Global Stage

Guterres is expected ‌to be ⁠in Damascus for several days, but the full schedule of his visit has not been released by his office.

He is visiting just weeks after two bombs exploded near a hotel in Damascus where French President Emmanuel Macron spent the night, overshadowing the first visit to Syria by a European Union head of state since Assad was toppled.

Sharaa’s government is seeking to rebuild Syria’s international ties and economy after nearly 14 years of war and decades of isolation under Assad family rule.

The transition has been marred by two major ​episodes of sectarian bloodshed that have tested ​Sharaa’s repeated pledges to protect Syria’s ⁠religious minorities.

Nearly 1,500 Alawites the sect that Assad is from, were killed in Syria’s coastal region last year by government-aligned factions, and hundreds of Syrians from the Druze minority were killed months later in the south.