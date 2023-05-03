UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appealed to warring parties in Sudan to observe a ceasefire immediately in order to get desperately needed aid in the country.

He has stressed the need for a permanent ceasefire, so that civilians trapped in conflict zones can seek medical treatment, food and other essential supplies.

The two warring factions, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), have agreed to a seven-day ceasefire.

However, previous ceasefires have failed to stop the fighting.

Guterres has been addressing the media in Nairobi, Kenya where he’s on a two-day official visit.

“More than 1 000 people have fled and 800 000 people might flee the country in the coming days and weeks. The fighting needs to stop now before more people die and this conflict explodes into an all-out war that could affect the region for years to come. All parties must put the interests of the Sudanese people first.”