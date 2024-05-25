Gupta brothers arrested in India not targets of SA investigation

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Government says for now it does not know where the Gupta brothers are. The South African police are searching for Atul and Ajay Gupta for their alleged involvement in State Capture.

Local media went on a frenzy after reports that Indian police had arrested two Gupta brothers for their alleged involvement in the murder of a businessman.

Justice Minister, Ronald Lamola says the arrested Gupta brothers are not the ones South African police are looking for.

“We do not have any idea, but there is a Red Notice issued by Interpol on the basis of the strength of the warrants of arrest issued by the SA authorities. Any country in the world which has signatory and is part of Interpol have a duty to arrest them if they are in their country. If and whether they are in India they have the duty to arrest as per the Interpol warrant of arrest.”

Lamola was speaking on the sidelines of the African National Congress’ (ANC) Siyanqoba rally at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

In the video below, Minister Lamola speaks about the Gupta brothers arrested in India