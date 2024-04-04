Gungubele says Post Office on course to being rescued

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies says the Business Rescue Process which is under way at the South African Post Office (SA Post Office) will result in just over 600 branches remaining.

The department says there are efforts to also reduce the expected number of job cuts at the entity. The department says there will be points of presence where branches have been closed to offer limited services.

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Mondli Gungubele says he is confident that the Post Office is on course to being rescued.

“When BRP speaks about reduction of branches, if you remember we are dealing with a Post Office that has financial problems. The interventions are to ensure that it becomes viable even the number of branches that it’s going to have are those branches that are going to make sure that it stays afloat as it recovers and heals and make sure that the minimum obligations like universal service obligations are actually met. But I cannot give the exact names of the branches because as they work on these, they keep on finding a particular characteristic as they deal with them,”

