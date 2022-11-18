Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele says cabinet welcomes the arrest of those implicated in corruption at Eskom. Earlier this week, a contractor working at Camden power station in Mpumalanga was arrested after being positively linked to an incident of sabotage.

In a statement the power utility said, the contractor admitted to intentionally removing the oil drain plug causing oil burners to trip repeatedly.

This comes as Eskom implements Stage 4 rolling blackouts. Gungubele says corruption has severely deepened the crisis at the power utility.

He was briefing the media on the outcomes of the cabinet meeting held on Thursday.

“We are excited about the arrests. The arrests have been ongoing; other matters are in the prosecutorial space. South Africans, I doubt if they have got a measure of how fraud and corruption has actually deepened the Eskom problem…or even damaging through…the coals,” Gungubele elaborates.

VIDEO: Minister Gungubele briefs media on outcomes of the 16 November cabinet meeting