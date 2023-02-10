The Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, has outlined the reasons behind President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to appoint an electricity minister.

Ramaphosa made the announcement to appoint a Minister of Electricity to the Presidency during his State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday night.

He says the minister will work with the Eskom leadership on helping to end power cuts. Ramaphosa also declared a National State of Disaster as the country continues to struggle with rolling blackouts.

Gungubele explains: “The complex of energy in SA is quite huge. So, in as far as, the electricity crisis is concerned, that minister is going to be the final authority and have the final say. It is not about overruling ministers, it is about executing the task of the President and it is only the President who can say no to this.”

Below is the interview with Gungubele:

Meanwhile, Energy Analyst Chris Yelland says he believes President Ramaphosa’s decision to appoint an electricity minister is, in part, due to Gwede Mantashe’s failure to properly carry out his duties as Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy.

Below is the full interview:

