Police in KwaZulu-Natal say they are making progress in the double murder case of rapper Kiernan Forbes known as AKA, and his friend, Tebello Tibz Motsoane in February at a popular nightlife district in Durban.

KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has confirmed during an inter-ministerial media briefing in Durban that they have identified a firearm that was used to kill the two men outside a restaurant in Morningside’s Florida Road.

Mkhwanazi says they have also managed to identify a few people of interest in this case.

“We have identified at least a couple of vehicles that were used. Some of the vehicles were used as getaway, some of the vehicles that might have been used by people after the fact that we suspect that are the suspects in this incident. We have identified at least one firearm that has been used and positively identified to have shot and killed Mr Forbes on that evening. We are and such are in our possession as well and we as SAPS, as I said, identified few individuals that we are going to maybe after discussing with the NPA, we might then start bringing them in,” says Mkhwanazi.