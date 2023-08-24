A gun that has been a point of much discussion in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at the high court in Pretoria was due to be destroyed back in 2017. However, delays in paperwork, among other issues, saw the gun remain intact for another three years until it was taken in for further ballistic examinations, in 2020 – this time, for the Meyiwa murder case.

Mtshali says his job as Commander of SAP13 from January 2019 to October 2022 has been to guard exhibits so that they don’t get lost or be tampered with.#SABCNews #SenzoMeyiwatrial #SenzoMeyiwa — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) August 24, 2023

Captain Bonginkosi Mtshali, an exhibit storage room commander, on Thursday explained the delays in destroying the gun until 2020 despite a destruction order having been given three years earlier.

Mtshali oversaw the exhibit storage room where a gun, which was confiscated when accused 3 was arrested for a taxi violence-related matter in 2015, was stored.

Mtshali says on 10 November 2017, an instruction for the destruction of “these items” including the firearm was given by Colonel Mathakgale.#SABCNews #SenzoMeyiwa #SenzoMeyiwaTrial — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) August 24, 2023

He has blamed the delay on the paperwork process that has to be followed before a gun can be destroyed, which he says is even longer if a gun’s serial number, as in the case of the gun in question, has been filed off.

Branch Commander Mohammed Bayat, who followed Mtshali on the stand, confirmed the instruction was given out in 2017. However, Mtshali says even then they need to await a callout from the provincial office before the gun could be destroyed.

Mtshali: There’s a special procedure that needs to be followed. The national office is the only office that is responsible for firearms with serial numbers that have been filed off.#SABCNews #SenzoMeyiwa #SenzoMeyiwaTrial — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) August 24, 2023

In 2020, Mtshali says the gun was then booked out for ballistic examinations by Captain Mangena, one of the ballistic investigators who attended the Meyiwa murder scene. On the day he returned the gun, it was then booked out by Brigadier Bongani Gininda the lead investigator CAS 636/10/2014.

Mangena is expected to come to court to give evidence on the results of those ballistics tests.

The initial ballistic examinations on the gun in 2015 provided by Sergeant Masondo who arrested Mncube that year for the taxi violence-related case, provided no link between the gun and Meyiwa’s murder.

The state concludes leading the witness’ evidence-in-chief. Mtshali will be back on the stand again tomorrow for cross-examination as the defense will prepare for the cross-examination overnight. A new witness is expected to take the stand.#SABCNews #SenzoMeyiwatrial — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) August 24, 2023