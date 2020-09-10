Zandile Gumede was sworn in as a Member of the Provincial Legislature in August.

Embattled member of the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature and former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede has challenged journalists who she says have reported that her fraud and corruption case has not yet been struck off the roll, saying that they have spoken too soon.

Gumede and 17 others are facing the charges relating to a R430 million Durban Solid Waste tender scandal in 2016. The Durban Commercial Crimes Court has postponed the case to 10 December.

Previously, she was removed from her position as mayor, but remained an ANC councillor.

Gumede addressed a large crowd of supporters outside the court.

“To all the media houses who have been reporting false information – not all of you but some of you – those who have been reporting that I failed to strike my case off the roll, you’ve jumped the gun.”

Gumede’s lawyers have filed an application for the case against her to be struck off the roll.

Gumede sworn-in as MPL

Last month, the African National Congress (ANC) sent shock waves when Gumede was sworn in as a Member of the Provincial Legislature – a decision that received a lot of criticism from different organizations.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal described the move as a slap in the public’s face.

DA leader in the province, Zwakele Mncwango, said it was disappointing.

“We are indeed disappointed but not surprised by the ANC’s decision to promote Zandile Gumede to the legislature. This, we believe, is an insult to the people of KZN where someone who is facing serious allegations of corruption and has not yet cleaned her name in the court of law can be promoted to a higher structure like the legislature.”

The criticism prompted the ANC to take a decision that she will not participate in legislature activities until she has been cleared by the party’s Integrity Commission.