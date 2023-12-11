Gugulethu teen breaks barriers to represent SA in ice hockey

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In a remarkable achievement, 14-year-old Lisakhanya Booi from Gugulethu, Cape Flats, is gearing up to represent South Africa in the ice hockey tournament to be held in Bulgaria, Eastern Europe.

The young athlete is set to fly out early next month to compete on the international stage.

Booi has defied the odds to secure a spot in the under-18 national team as a goalkeeper, showcasing her exceptional talent on the ice.

Booi’s journey into ice hockey began at the age of ten, and her dedication and skill quickly earned her a place in the senior team. Her selection for the under-18 national team is a testament to her prowess as a goalkeeper.

Expressing her excitement, Booi shared, “I am very excited since it’s my first time going abroad, going overseas, I’m very excited. I am looking forward to this. I don’t know what might happen there, but whatever happens, happens and I’m very grateful for the opportunity that they gave me to play for under-18. And I am very happy. I will make the best out of it.”

International Hockey tournament

