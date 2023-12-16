Gugulethu bids farewell to slain crime fighter Lulama Dinginto

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Slain Gugulethu crime fighter, Lulama Dinginto has been laid to rest in Gugulethu on the Cape Flats. She was gunned down in a hail of bullets at her home last Sunday.

Dinginto was the Deputy Chairperson of the Gugulethu Policing Forum.

Police say they found her body with multiple gunshot wounds. Police have offered a reward of R50 000 for information that will assist in their investigation.

Dinginto was deemed a beacon of crime-fighting in Gugulethu. Members of the Community Policing Forum say she was committed to combat crime in the area, known as one of the “mass shooting” hotspots, and in other communities.

They say the murder of their colleague is a devastating blow and they urge police and other law enforcement agencies in the province to find and apprehend those responsible.

The activist was said to be very outspoken and unafraid of raising crime-related issues. Thus making her a potential enemy to those who pursue criminal activities.

Authorities say they will exhaust all possibilities to ensure that the perpetrators are behind bars.

The funeral service was attended by Police Minister Bheki Cele and Western Cape Police Oversight Minister Reagan Allen.