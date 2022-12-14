Firefighters have been deployed to Rockwell Hotel outside the Waterfront in Cape Town where a blaze has ignited. There’ve been no reports of injuries. Guests evacuated from the eight-storey building received medical attention on the scene for smoke inhalation, as the fire department continued to try to douse this fire that has broken out. The owners of the building were also on the scene trying to help those who are being evacuated.

VIDEO: Guests evacuated at Cape Town hotel

Fire at supermarket

Earlier Wednesday, Fire and Rescue personnel from the City of Cape Town also attended to a fire at a supermarket in Mitchell’s Plain.

Fire spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, says nine fire engines with crews from several neighbouring stations combatted the blaze in Rocklands at the Shoprite store.

The cause of the fire on the corner of Park Avenue and Caravelle Street is unknown at this stage.

Carelse says three female firefighters have been treated for smoke inhalation, and a fire investigator and building inspector have been requested to go to the scene in Mitchell’s Plain.