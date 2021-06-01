Mbeki was speaking at the ANC's Provincial Executive Council (PEC) meeting in the Eastern Cape.

Former African National Congress (ANC) President, Thabo Mbeki, says the party needs to guard against members who join the party to advance their selfish interests.

He was speaking at the ANC’s Provincial Executive Council (PEC) meeting in the Eastern Cape.

Eastern Cape ANC on a renewal journey, rebuilding the party:

The three-day ANC PEC meeting focused on the renewal of the party.

Mbeki says careerism has destroyed the ANC and disconnected it from its core responsibility of improving the livelihoods of the underprivileged.

“Because we have not addressed this matter raised by [former president] Nelson Mandela in 1997, about careerist, we have failed to address that matter. When we say renewal, can you renew ANC with those careerists and the answer was it wouldn’t make sense,” explains Mbeki.