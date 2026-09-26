Growing concerns over women’s safety after body found in Thembisa

There are growing concerns over the safety of women in Tembisa, after the body of another woman was found outside the Mooifontein Cemetery in the Vusimuzi informal settlement in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni.

The discovery of the half-naked woman has residents of the area worried, with some saying they no longer feel safe.

[IN PICTURES] Body of a half naked woman has been found inside the Mooifontein Cemetery near an informal settlement in Tembisa. Ten bodies of women have now been found in Ekurhuleni.

📸: Neria Hlakotsa pic.twitter.com/iC1JWgaIp8 — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 26, 2026

Police have confirmed the discovery, saying their teams are currently at the scene, while preliminary investigations get under way. The case adds to a disturbing number of discoveries over the past two months.

Ten bodies of women were found in Ekurhuleni and one in Soweto.

A community member says she heard screams near the Mooifontein Cemetery. “We are not safe as women, and we cannot conclude that this person was coming from a tavern because even around 10 pm, some people are still coming back from work. So, we cannot conclude that she was coming from a tavern. We don’t know what to do and we are scared to even go to work. We are not safe at all as women, and it’s not right, what if tomorrow it’s me?

-Reporting by Culvin Mabasa

VIDEO | WARNING: [GRAPHIC CONTENT] Ekurhuleni murders | Police confirm discovery of woman’s body in Thembisa



