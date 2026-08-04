Ground Work Collection starts campaign for election observers

With only three months remaining before the Local Government Elections (LGE), civil society group Ground Work Collection is intensifying its campaign to recruit election observers.

The group says the members will be deployed to various voting stations across the country before and on election day to monitor the process and ensure that there are no irregularities.

Ground Work Collection spokesperson, Vincent Maake says, “There are quite a number of issues that normally happen during elections. One of those would be voting station not opening on time or a voting station running out of ink. There are so many issues that I can mention, but one that comes at the top of my mind would be having party representatives on the actual voting station wearing party regalia, which that is against the IEC law in terms of elections.”

“People are not supposed to come wearing their party regalia. So, these are the things that they should be on the lookout for and they will be trained in terms of how they can approach them and how they can escalate them.” adds Maake.

Meanwhile, the Department of Co-operative Governance is expected to publish the proclamation of the elections in the Government Gazette this Friday.

Citizens are encouraged to register to vote through the IEC’s online and WhatsApp platforms, before the proclamation is published.