The 50-year-old man arrested for allegedly assaulting a 16-year-old teenager in Groblersdal, Limpopo, has been remanded in police custody after briefly appearing at the Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court, on Friday.

In an incident that was captured on a cellphone, the arrested man is shown kicking and pointing a firearm at the teenager. Following the wide circulation of the video throughout social media on Wednesday night, the man was arrested on Thursday after the victim’s friends took down the perpetrator’s car registration number.

After his brief appearance, the accused, now identified as Cornelius Pretorius, faces two charges – one for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and another for pointing a firearm.

Angry members of the farming community gathered outside the court. They say that incidents such as these are a common occurrence with many going unreported.

Man appears in court on alleged assault of a 16-year-old boy in Groblersdal:

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the region says it will be opening a case against police for failing to assist the victim in opening a case on the day of the incident.

Also present at the courthouse was the Mayor of Sekhukhune District Municipality, Julia Lata Mathebe, who is opposed to bail.

“Pretorius has no place in the community,” says the Mayor.

The case has been postponed to the 24th of June for a formal bail application.

