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Griquas retain Currie Cup title with late win

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  • SABC Sport
SABC News

The Griquas have defended their Currie Cup title, beating the Pumas in a close battle in Kimberley by 23-points to 16. In a tough as nails encounter, the match was still in the balance in the last few minutes, before the homeside made a dramatic breakthrough to win their second consecutive Cup.

The two teams traded a try each in the opening half while the Pumas managed to take a 13-10 lead into the break thanks to converting an extra penalty.

In the second half, scoring opportunities were hard to come by, and the teams were deadlocked at 16-all after trading more penalties.

That deadlock was eventually broken when the Griquas forwards overpowered their opponents to score a converted try with about five minutes left.

The CEO of Griqualand West Rugby Union, Arni van Rooyen has praised the team.

“I am very proud of the boys, they stuck it out. The Pumas are our bogey team they won us in 2022, the won us again this year in the SA Cup. I am proud of the boys; they showed guts, they showed determination. I am glad that we could have done it for Griquas. It was a fully packed stadium and it was lekker, cheering us on the whole time. I think it was a good thing for the Kimberley community.”

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