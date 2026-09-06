Griquas crush Lions 52-12 to storm into Currie Cup final

Griquas and the Pumas will battle it out for Currie Cup glory.

The defending champions, Griquas, booked their place in the final with a comprehensive 52-12 victory over the Lions at Griqua Park in Kimberley.

The Pumas triumphed in the battle of the cats, defeating the Cheetahs 27-24 in a tight contest at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein. The final will be played in Kimberley on Saturday.

A clinical semi-final performance in Kimberley books @GriquasRugby an opportunity to defend the Carling #CurrieCup title at home.#WhereChampionsRise pic.twitter.com/WhS4ceiyWM — The Carling Currie Cup (@TheCurrieCup) September 6, 2026

The Pumas scored their first win of the Currie Cup season and consigned the Boland Kavaliers to their first loss when the two sides met at Boland Stadium in Wellington, last month.

They beat them 20-15 in the round three of the Currie Cup to halt what had been a stellar run of form from the Bolanders, so far this season.