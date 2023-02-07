Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel has told the indaba that green industrialisation can play a critical role in boosting economic development on the African continent.

Green hydrogen is made by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen using solar or wind power.

He says the continent possesses a vast amount of minerals that can be used to develop green energy, especially in the automotive sector.

“And as cars change to electric vehicles from internal combustion engines, battery storage will become absolutely critical. E-mobility will be enabled or constrained by what happened to batteries and guess what, those minerals that are required for battery production are on the continent and that’s the opportunity that I see.”