A green comet that astronomers have discovered is approaching the Earth for the first time in 50 000 years.

They say we could be the last humans to ever see the green comet hurtling past Earth from the outer reaches of the solar system. Comet ZTF is the name astronomers have given this space snowball.

“The best place for people to look for the comet is not now because it is still currently in the northern hemisphere but I would say from about February the 10th or 11th onwards if people look towards the north and try and find the planet Mars because Mars is a bright red colour, then the comet will be in the vicinity of Mars and you will need binoculars,” says Prof David Block.

Retired astronomer Professor David Block gives us insight into this once in a lifetime event: