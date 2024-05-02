Great North transport workers demand pension payouts

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Great North Transport (GNT), a Limpopo government entity, has announced the completion of investigations into the alleged mismanagement of workers’ pension funds, totalling over R300 million.

The disappearance of these funds has left more than 2000 retired and former employees awaiting their pension payouts.

GNT spokesperson Patrick Monkoe says they have initiated payments for some former employees.

“As far as the payment of pensions is concerned, at the beginning of the period we had about one thousand one hundred and sixty-three members who were eligible to get their pension payout. From October 2022 we have been able to pay about seven hundred and eighty-seven people up to the end of June 2022. We are left with over two hundred and something people that we are tracing.”

