Police are still searching for three men accused of the murder and rape of a 34-year-old woman in Kimberley in the Northern Cape.

The woman was raped, doused with paraffin and set alight last weekend.

The incident is suspected to be a hate crime, as reports say the deceased was lesbian.

The woman was admitted to hospital where she later succumbed to her wounds.

Provincial police spokesperson Sergio Kock has urged anyone with information to come forward.

“The incident allegedly took place in Lethabo Park, Roodepan on the 7th of October 2022 at about 20:20. The victim was allegedly raped by three unknown men who later set her alight with paraffin. The victim succumbed to her injuries in hospital. Anyone with information can call Lesego Oliphant at 082 495 4605. You can also SMS anonymously to 32211.”