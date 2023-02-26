Five families that buried their loved ones in eSwatini and Prieska in the Northern Cape last year could soon have to exhume their bodies.

This comes after bones believed to be human remains were discovered in a wrecked vehicle by a local scrapyard in Bloemhof in the North West.

The vehicle was involved in a horrific accident on the N12 between Bloemhof and Christiana.

Bloemhof scrapyard owner, Hennie Hyser says, “The police asked us to come and fetch the car. We then started cutting up the vehicle and found some human remains in the car. We had no idea what stage it was.”

Hyser says his staff were traumatized, “Some of my staff have not been able to sleep properly after seeing what they saw.”

Meanwhile, the North West Department of Health responsible for the removal of human remains on the scene says they are investigating the matter.