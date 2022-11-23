The owner of the two pit bulls, one of which killed a 3-year-old boy in Hennenman in the Free State, will be back in the local magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

21-year-old Lebohang Pali appeared in court on Monday and was released on bail of R300. He was arrested on Sunday for allegedly violating the law relating to the keeping of vicious dogs.

This after his dog mauled to death Keketso Saule last weekend.

The dog allegedly escaped its enclosure and jumped over the fence. It then attacked the child who was playing, biting him severely on the neck and chest. The boy was declared dead on the scene.

Experts say trauma, pain and suffering are some of the things that the parents can claim for from the owner. They will also have to prove that when the incident happened the victim was in his rightful place.

According to Legal expert Machini Motloung, the parents also need to show there was no provocation of the dog. Motloung says should parents sue there will be a factual inquiry where the owners will explain what care they took to ensure that the dog does not escape and whether warning signs were visible in their yard.

“The parents observed this horrific incident, and, in this instance, they can claim both special and general damages. With special damages – we talk of damages that can be quantified, easily quantified, such as your funeral expenses, they can claim that. And in terms of general damages – they can because they observe this incident, they are able to claim nervous and emotional shock and trauma.”

The Pit Bull Federation of South Africa has reacted to the latest Pit bull attack on a child, saying that government and law enforcement are partly to blame. The federation’s spokesperson Lins Rautenbach says it is time to enforce by-laws that regulate the domestication of this breed of dogs. “This is a problem and it’s a problem that we are now laying at the feet of our law enforcement and our justice department. Banning the breed of dog isn’t going to work in SA. Licensing needs to come back. If a problem dog is passed on to a neighbour or a friend, when it attacks, you as the owner – you are the one who caused this. Then we need to look at how properties are, how are these dogs being contained.” Podcast: Pit Bull Federation of South Africa reacts to latest child death: