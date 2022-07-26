A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a three-year-old child in Petrusville outside Kimberley in the Northern Cape. The suspect was arrested after police discovered the child’s body with multiple stab wounds at the suspect’s home.

According to police, the suspect took the child when his mother, the suspect’s ex-girlfriend came to his house to collect her belongings.

The provincial police spokesperson, Olebogeng Tawana says the suspect will appear in court on Tuesday.

“According to the allegations, the suspect had a quarrel with the toddler’s mother who was his ex-girlfriend. Apparently, the toddler’s mother came back to the suspect’s house to collect her clothes and he refused her entry to his house. The mother walked away and the suspect withheld the toddler. She was escorted back to the suspect’s house by the police and upon arrival, the toddler’s body was discovered with multiple stab wounds. The suspect was found hiding under the bed and he was arrested and charged with murder. The suspect is expected to appear in Petrusville Magistrate’s Court.”