The situation is tense at Mntanenkosi Village in Mbazwana in the north of KwaZulu-Natal after the decapitated body of 13-year-old Thobani Khambule was found in a bush.

Angry people have disrupted a community engagement meeting aimed at calming down the situation after the gruesome murder.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested after police received reports that he was last seen with the victim.

Angry community members have barricaded a road with branches and logs, blocking the police and local traditional leaders from leaving the area.

Community members want to take the law into their own hands, claiming that people believed to be accomplices have not been arrested.

The investigation into the murder led the police to an old abandoned house where the head of the victim was found in a pit toilet.

A bush knife believed to have been used to commit the crime was also found by police.

Police remains deployed in the area.