Hartswater residents, in the Northern Cape, have welcomed the life sentence handed down to a rapist who raped a 12-year-old in 2019.

David Sebaile dragged the girl to his house and drugged her, kept her overnight and raped her. Police say the minor managed to escape and informed her parents.

Police spokesperson Sergio Kock says, “SAPS welcomes the life sentence that was handed down to a Hartswater rapist in the Warrenton regional court, recently. The man dragged the victim to his house where he forced her to smoke drugs and raped the girl. The victim managed to escape the following day and informed her family. David Agiseng Sebaile was found guilty on 30 August 2022 and sentenced to life imprisonment on 09 September 2022 in Warrenton regional court.”

Eastern Cape community enraged by the rape and murder of a toddler

The community of Nonzwakazi Township in Alicedale in the Eastern Cape is calling for justice after a three-year-old girl was found raped and murdered.

Mbalentle Kana’s body was found lying in her bedroom earlier this week. It is alleged that she was sleeping alone while her parents were in another bedroom. It’s believed that an intruder raped and suffocated the little girl.

Family spokesperson Sakhiwo Kana says Mbali’s mother discovered the toddler’s lifeless body after noticing the kitchen door was open.

According to the child’s mother, she made the gruesome discovery while fetching water from the kitchen. While she was in the kitchen she noticed that the door was open and quickly rushed to her child’s room and that is when she found her daughter’s lifeless body and started to scream.

The residents of Nonzwakazi are not happy with the police service. They allege that after Mbali’s burial, this case too, will be amongst the many that are forgotten in the Eastern Cape.

However, police spokesperson Thembinkosi Kinana says investigations are under way to apprehend the suspect.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are not clear at this stage. We are however investigating an inquest. No arrest has been made at this stage.”