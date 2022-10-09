Northern Cape police have launched a manhunt for three men who allegedly raped a woman and later set her alight with paraffin.

Police say the 34-year-old woman was raped on Saturday and was left in front of a shack in Lethabo Park at Roodepan near Kimberley.

Provincial police spokesperson, Sergio Kock says the victim is in critical condition in the hospital.

“It is alleged that on Saturday, the victim was found in front of a shanty in Lethabo Park, Roodepan. It is alleged that she was raped by three unknown men and later she was set alight with paraffin.

The victim is currently receiving medical treatment and is in critical condition. The investigation continues.”