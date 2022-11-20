Residents of Hennenman in the Free State have killed one of the two pit bulls that mauled to death a three year old boy on Sunday morrning.

Police spokesperson Stephen Thakeng says the community attacked the dogs and one of them was beaten to death and set alight. The other pit bull has been taken to the SPCA for safe keeping. Police say they removed the owner of the two pit bulls to a safe place after angry residents almost attacked him.

Police have been deployed to the area where the situation is tense.

Thakeng says the child was playing with other children when he was attacked by the dogs.

Olebogeng Mosime

Meanwhile, mourners at Olebogeng Mosime’s funeral in Bloemfontein say it is sickening that there are people who still persist that pit bulls are pets. This is after the gruesome death of the eight-year-old boy who was killed by a pit bull last Saturday in Bloemfontein.

The dog allegedly escaped from its enclosure and jumped over the fence. It then attacked the child who was playing alone, biting him severely on the neck and chest. The boy was declared dead on the scene.

There has been a call for a complete ban on the ownership of pit bulls.