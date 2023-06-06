A Mamelodi woman in Pretoria is fighting for her life after she was doused with petrol and set alight allegedly by her boyfriend.

Fifty-one-year-old Lindiwe Zitha is the sister to former Banyana Banyana player, Khabo Zitha.

The man has since been arrested and appeared in the Mamelodi Magistrate’s Court. A young man, who was in the same house at the time of the incident, was also burnt while trying to save her. Khabo says Lindiwe had a protection order issued against the man.

She has called on the state to ensure that the accused is not released on bail.

“I do not want him to get bail because what he did is cruel intentions. He went to the petrol station and bought petrol and planned this thing. Coming to my house and threw the petrol on her and set her alight. When she got into the house she was in flames. These perpetrators, they always get away with murder and get lesser sentence.”