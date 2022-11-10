Eastern Cape Social Development MEC Bukiwe Fanta has expressed shock at the gruesome murder of four children, allegedly by their mother, at Ntsalaba village in Ngcobo.

Fanta says her department has dispatched social workers to the bereaved family as well as to the school the children attended.

It is alleged that the children aged between two and eleven were bludgeoned with a hammer while they were sleeping. The mother has since been arrested.

Fanta has called on people to seek help when they face challenges.

“That four children have been slashed with a hammer is shocking enough, but to learn that it is their mother who is alleged to have done this gruesome act is beyond any logical explanation,” says Fanta.

Fanta added, “Our social workers have already visited the family, as you can imagine there is a dire need for psycho-social support to the family and the village at large. But also, I have instructed the social workers to also visit the school where these children were schooling and offer psycho-social support even there.”

Police say the children were discovered in a Rondavel where they had been sleeping. Consequently, they suffered serious injuries to the upper bodies.

It is alleged that the young mother says she wanted to make sure she doesn’t leave her children behind when she dies.

The circumstances surrounding the incident will form part of the investigation. The mother was immediately arrested and will be charged with murder. She is expected to appear in Engcobo Magistrate’s Court once charged.

Residents from the village are still reeling in shock after the gruesome incident which allegedly took place Tuesday night.