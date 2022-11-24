Another Pit bull attack has claimed the life of a one-year-old infant, this time in East London in the Eastern Cape.

The circumstances behind the incident are still sketchy.

It’s believed that the dog belonged to a neighbour in the suburb of Cambridge.

Eastern Cape Health Spokesperson Yonela Dekeda has told SABC News that the infant was rushed for medical assistance but despite efforts to resuscitate him, the boy was pronounced dead.

Free State

In the Free State, the family of a man whose Pit bull terriers are alleged to have fatally savaged a three-year-old boy at Hennenman says they are deeply disturbed by what has happened.

Lebohang Pali made his second appearance in the Hennenman Magistrate’s Court where he is facing charges of culpable homicide and cruelty to animals.

He was arrested on Monday and released on R300 bail.

It is alleged that Pali’s two pit bull terriers attacked Keketso Saule on Sunday morning.

The case has been postponed to January 23, 2023, for further investigation and to allow Pali to get legal representation.

The accused’s brother, Jeffrey Morapeli says, “As the Morapeli family and as a brother to Lebohang Pali we send condolences to what transpired. As the Morapeli family, we are deeply concerned about what happened. This is extremely sad for both families. As a brother to Lebohang, we accept what happened and appeal to residents of Phomolong not to take law into their own hands. As a family, we plead with the community on what happened we accept it was an accident that can happen to anyone here in Phomolong.”

Morapeli explains further in the Facebook post below:

Meanwhile, Pit bull owners across the Free State have been given seven days to voluntarily hand over their pets.

The stern warning has been issued by the provincial spokesperson of the South African National Civic Organisation Tshepo Davids.

Two boys, aged eight and three, were fatally attacked by Pit bulls in the province, in a space of a week. Davids says they will be visiting households where it is known that there are Pit bulls and forcefully remove them.

-Additional reporting by Ishmael Modiba