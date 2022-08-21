A family in Libode, Eastern Cape, is devastated following the alleged molestation of their 13-year-old son.

It is alleged the boy was returning from a soccer match when he met the accused who took him to his house.

The boy was allegedly molested overnight at the suspect’s house, managing to escape in the morning.

According to the boy’s family, a teacher at the boy’s school noticed that he could not walk properly; he then sent the boy home and alerted his family.

Upon investigating, the family noticed swelling on the boy’s genitals, only then did the boy tell them about his ordeal.

Community devastated by rape of 13-year-old boy:

The boy’s aunt says he was taken to a doctor who confirmed the crime.

“At first, the boy did not want to tell us what happened, saying he was scared of telling us, but eventually he reported to us that he was raped. He said he was locked all night after he was kidnapped on his way from a soccer match in the afternoon. He was sodomised and then the suspect masturbated on him,” says the aunt.

Shocked villages want justice

The incident has shocked villagers, they say they would like for the government to make sure the perpetrator doesn’t get bail because he has proven that he is a danger to society. They want justice for the little boy.

“We have been complaining about the rape of women, but now they rape men as well. This is new to us. We don’t know what to do with the child, we are scared the suspect might be released and come after the boy. There’s something called getting rid of evidence, we fear this might happen to this child,” says a concerned community member.

Some locals allege the rape of boys is rife in this village.

SANCO branch secretary Vuyolwethu Notununu says they want government to intervene urgently.

She adds that the community is scared of speaking out against such a person because of their violent nature and the fact that he is from prison.

Notununu explains, “Right now there are people in fear, I suppose who are defending him on social media, ridiculing everybody who stands out. And therefore, we need to have an awareness campaign to equip people, so that they can know their rights and know that it is perfectly fine to be a whistleblower, it is perfectly fine to be an activist and speak out against this.”

Suspect arrested

A 45-year-old suspect has been arrested for the alleged incident.

Police spokesperson Tembinkosi Kinana says the suspect will make a brief appearance in court soon.

“A suspect was traced and subsequently arrested by the FCS unit, he is expected to appear in Libode Magistrate’s Court on Monday on rape charges,” adds Kinana.

The Department of Social Development has provided the boy and his family with counselling.