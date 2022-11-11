A Soweto woman will spend the rest of her life behind bars for killing her grandmother and burying her remains under a steel cabinet at her home in Emdeni, Soweto.

Thirty-one-year-old Nomaswazi Tshabalala was sentenced to an additional 25 years by the High Court in Johannesburg, for stealing and fraudulently withdrawing funds using her grandmother Nomsa Tshabalala’s bank and SASSA cards.

The accused admitted being under the influence of drugs when she killed the elderly woman in December 2019.

NPA Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane says, “As the NPA, we’ll continue to advocate for the rights of the elderly people and also ensure that the perpetrators of violent crimes against older persons do not go unpunished.”