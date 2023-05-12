A state witness has told the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court that the release on bail of the five accused charged with aiding and abetting convicted rapist and murderer, Thabo Bester, will spark an unrest.

He says the community of Bloemfontein and some Bloemfontein Celtic fans have been clear that there should be no bail for the accused.

The witness states that the releasing of the accused will make the judiciary to be undermined and residents might want to take law into their hands.

The five accused are applying for bail in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court.

Meanwhile, the court also heard that the body of Katlego Bereng was left for five days in a room known as the dark room in Mangaung Correctional Centre before it was taken to cell 35.

This has been revealed by a state witness who has accused Teboho Lipholo of putting the body in a trolley dustbin to get it to the darkroom.

The state witness, who is being cross examined in the court, says that on the day of the fire, accused one, Senohe Matsoara pretended to be attending to the situation but was on the phone.

He adds that there were no guards on the ground moments before the fire.