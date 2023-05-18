The grandmother of a teenager who allegedly stabbed and killed her father in Greenpoint, Kimberley, says the deceased was abusive to the family.

She says her grandchildren used to escape to her place when their intoxicated father abused them and their mother. The girl was arrested last week and appeared in court on a murder charge.

Her grandmother says she suspects her granddaughter might have killed her father in a fit of rage because of his abusive behaviour.

“Since that man married my daughter, there was never peace in that house. All the four children, all of them, know that life. They must run and hide. My grandchild, the one who stabbed her father, she couldn’t take it any longer.”