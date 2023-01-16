Grand-scale musical theatre productions are returning to South African stages in February, the first time in three years in the wake of the Covid-19 health crisis.

One of the most exciting announcements so far is the return of a large scale version of “The world’s most successful Rock & Roll musical, “BUDDY – The Buddy Holly Story”, the first time in decades.

It will be on stage between March and May this year.

The first of three big musicals, “Calling Us Home”, opens in the Mother City in mid-February with a South African and American cast. After its local run the South African production is set to embark on an international tour.

An earlier Covid-19 casualty, “We Will Rock You”, with a stellar local cast debuts in Johannesburg in early March.

The show, featuring the music of the legendary band Queen, then premieres in Cape Town in early May.