The Grammy award stars Zakes Bantwini, Wouter Kellerman and Nomcebo Zikode are expected to land at OR Tambo International Airport on Friday.

The trio walked away with a Grammy in the best global music performance category.

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa is set to welcome the stars.

OR Tambo International Airport is set to be abuzz with excitement as its prepares to welcome the globally renowned trio Zakes Bantwini, Wouter Kellerman and Nomcebo Zikode.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has also praised the stars for brilliant contribution and putting South Africa on the global map.

The three stars are behind the song Bayethe and they have brought a ray of hope in the country.

