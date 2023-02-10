Grammy award-winning stars Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman are quite thrilled to be back home. They were welcomed at the OR Tambo International Airport after scooping up their Grammy for collaboration on Bayethe song. Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa hosted the welcome ceremony.

Finally, back home, the iconic artists say they will continue to believe in their dreams. The Grammy award-winning trio of Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman received a royal reception as they touched down in the country.

They simply say they are ecstatic about their prestigious awards.

Grammy star Zakes Bantwini says, “I am so happy, I mean coming to South Arica, it’s so amazing to be here. It’s such a phenomenal moment. I wish for each and every artist I know I wanted this and to have such a reception. It’s so emotional.”

Grammy star Nomcebo Zikode says, “It is a big moment for me. Many artists all over the world want to win a Grammy and God chose me. After Mama Miriam Makeba who won the Grammy in 1966 like a dream big my angel.”

Grammy star Wouter Kellerman says, “I think you know the music we have in South Africa. It is absolutely incredible. We have the richest talent and culture. And we still have a lot in terms of improving. That’s where the department and government come in even though there’s doom and gloom in South Africa but there are pockets of excellence.”

Bayethe song has been praised for its originality and is firmly rooted in Africa. Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa says the trio has put South African music on the global map.

“Today, we have here icons, champions and Grammy winners – new from the box. This is your first Grammy and we expect more from you; and South Africans will back you up all the way. We as the department support artists and we take them all over the world.”

And it was also a remarkable moment for some relatives who came to welcome the stars. Zakes Bantwini’s wife Nandi Madida says, “Absolutely, the ghetto king is always so humble. I mean he’s discovered artists like L’Vovo and he’s going to Harvard for sports and entertainment. Winning this Grammy with all these accolades, he remains humble.”

It’s been a day characterised by sheer jubilation as South Africans came to say thank you to the stars for making the country very proud.