Grammy award stars – Zakes Bantwini, Wouter Kellerman and Nomcebo Zikode – have landed at the OR Tambo International Airport in Gauteng.

The trio walked away with a Grammy in the best global music performance category for their hit song, Bayethe.

Bantwini was speaking to supporters and the media.

“We are not here because we are failures, we are here because we are winners. This Grammy marks as a start. It’s as if you thought that dreaming was a waste of time. Look at Zakes Bantwini dreaming, but dreaming is not a waste of time. Like I said on that stage, every dream is valid,” he adds.

Earlier, President Cyril Ramaphosa praised the stars for brilliant contribution and putting South Africa on the global map.

