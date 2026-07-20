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Graft case against Emfuleni fleet manager postponed to next week

  • FILE | An Emfuleni Municipality vehicle
  • Image Credits :
  • Emfuleni Facebook
Mbalenhle Mthethwa

The bail application of a former fleet manager at the Emfuleni Local Municipality in the Vaal has been postponed to next Monday.

Lerato Mmpholo appeared briefly in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court in connection with an alleged corrupt tender scheme amounting to R16 million.

The 42-year-old was arrested by the Gauteng Political Killings Task Team over the weekend and faces charges of fraud and corruption.

This is in connection with the alleged irregular awarding of a contract in which the municipality paid approximately R16 million for the delivery of 18 vehicles, including trucks and bakkies.

Police say only seven of the vehicles were delivered to the municipality, despite full payment allegedly having been made to the service provider.

Former Emfuleni Local Municipality fleet manager’s case postponed to next week Monday: 

 

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