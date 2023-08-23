A 22-year old grade 12 Limpopo learner who was arrested for the alleged murder of a fellow learner in a bullying incident, is expected to appear in the Mokerong Magistrate’s Court near Mokopane on Wednesday.

The suspect allegedly hit the victim, Willem Ngoepe, with a wooden object on the head during an argument at Mpirabirwa Secondary School.

The learners were at a matric camp when the incident happened. It is alleged that the suspect used part of the school’s furniture to attack the victim on Thursday last week.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday and is in custody.

VIDEO | Limpopo learner killed in suspected bullying incident: