A Limpopo matric learner accused of killing a classmate in a bullying incident has been granted R3 000 bail by the Mokerong Magistrate’s Court near Mokopane.

The accused, 22-year-old Joshua Rachilo, allegedly assaulted and killed a fellow learner.

Mahlatse Rachilo was arrested last week for hitting Willem Ngoepe with a wooden object in the head during an argument at Mpirabirwa Secondary School.

The learners were at the matric camp when the incident happened.

He will appear in the same court on the 9th of October 2023.

“The state did not oppose bail as the suspect is not at risk of abading justice amongst the bail conditions includes that the suspect will not interfere with the state witnesses. It also includes that the suspect does not intimidate the learners at the school or commit similar offence. Rachilo is facing charges of murder and will appear in court next month on charges of murder.”

