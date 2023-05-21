The Gauteng MEC for Education, Matome Chiloane has officially opened the online registration for next year’s Grade 1 and Grade 8 admissions.

Chiloane says the system has been improved to be more effecient. He launched the online registration at a media briefing, a short while ago.

He says, ” What we are doing this year, we are going to have a single application process. Last year, we had two phased approach the first one was for learners that were already within our system, the Grade 7s that were in public schools. ”

“We gave them first preference to come apply and then we opened up for those outside the system . So this year we are just going to have one process, meaning everyone will apply on the same day the 15th of June and that is for both the Grade 1 and Grade 8.”

VIDEO: MEC Matome Chiloane on Gauteng Online Admission process for 2024: