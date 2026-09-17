Gracious Nkomo identified among bodies found in Kempton Park

Police have confirmed the identity of another woman whose body was found along the R21 in Kempton Park, east of Johannesburg, last week.

Twenty-eight-year-old Gracious Nkomo was identified by her family at the Germiston Mortuary today.

She was one of three women whose bodies were discovered in the area on September 10th.

Police say investigations into the murders are continuing, as a multidisciplinary team works to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

So far, police say nine women have been found murdered in the Ekurhuleni region since July this year.

“Police say Nkomo’s identification brings some clarity to the investigation into the women whose bodies were discovered in the Kempton Park area.

The SAPS says investigations into her murder are being conducted alongside the cases involving the other women found in the area.

Police are appealing for any information that could assist investigators to come forward.

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Meanwhile, the #NotInMyName organisation is calling on men to take a stronger stand against gender-based violence and femicide in South Africa.

The organisation held a campaign at Church Square in the Pretoria CBD where they urged men to speak openly with one another about the attitudes and behaviours that contribute to violence against women.

The call comes amid the discovery of nine women’s bodies across Ekurhuleni since July this year.

#NotInMyName General Secretary Themba Masango says the public will be asked to sign a pledge against gender-based violence.

He says the organisation is targeting at least over one thousand signatures between now and Sunday.

“We need to make sure that people understand that femicide in South Africa is six times higher than the global average. As men, we have a responsibility to help curb this crisis and to be part of the solution,” says Masango.

Ekurhuleni Murders | Ninth body of woman found: Chriselda Lewis reports

